BRIEF-Julong sees FY 2016 net profit up 20 pct to 50 pct

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Julong Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 311.4 million yuan to 389.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 259.5 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 429.6 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that increased orders, good performance in software business and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

