7 months ago
BRIEF-Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech sees FY 2016 net profit up 5 pct to 25 pct
January 10, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech sees FY 2016 net profit up 5 pct to 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 131.6 million yuan to 156.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 125.4 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 157.4 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that increased income from sales, increased expenses due to investment in R& D and subsidy from the government are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/lWldI0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

