FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 10 pct to 30 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 10, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 10 pct to 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 230.2 million yuan to 272.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 209.3 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 265.2 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that increased marketing scale and decreased product costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ecWqhj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.