Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to buy high-tech materials maker Zhaojing Incorporated Co for 800 million yuan ($115.50 million)

($1 = 6.9262 Chinese yuan renminbi)