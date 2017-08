Jan 10 (Reuters) - Jinzhou Cihang Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreements to invest 371.85 million yuan ($53.73 million) for 11.3 percent stake in Xinjiang Huihe Bank

* Says unit plans to buy stakes in three firms for a combined 557.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i8Xk4X ; bit.ly/2iXGovC

Further company coverage: