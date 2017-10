Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shandong Yisheng Livestock and Poultry Breeding :

* Says it will buy 70 percent stake in a Xiao County-based poultry breeding company at 42 million yuan in total

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in the target company after acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1UrHjz

