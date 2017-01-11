BRIEF-C'sMEN to offer early-retirement program

Jan 11 (Reuters) - C'sMEN :

* Says it will offer an early-retirement program with a subsidiary to employees, who are managers above 40 years old or regular employees above 35 years old

* Says the offering period from Jan. 30 to Feb. 17

* The company expects 35 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 14

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EM34ha

