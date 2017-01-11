FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology raises 2016 net profit outlook to up 45 pct to 65 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
January 11, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology raises 2016 net profit outlook to up 45 pct to 65 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 45 percent to 65 percent, or to be 213.6 million yuan to 243 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 up 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 147.3 million yuan to 220.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 147.3 million yuan

* Comments that higher-than-expected income from financial industry and logistics industry is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5GWMLT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.