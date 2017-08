Jan 11 (Reuters) - XI An Hongsheng Technology :

* Says Hui Gangyi resigned from general manager, Shang Peng resigned from financial director

* Says it appoints Dai Junchao as new general manager, Zeng Qingyun as new financial director

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fMN4iU; goo.gl/Uw1DEt

