Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shinhan 2nd Special Purpose Acquisition Co LTD :

* Says top shareholder is changed to Bum Jin Gyu and other 10 individuals from ACPC

* Says Bum Jin Gyu and other 10 individuals are holding 55.40 percent stake in the co

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ObbjP7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)