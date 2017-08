BRIEF-Thailand's Sansiri PCL targets 34 bln baht revenue in 2017

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sansiri Pcl President Srettha Thavisin said in a statement:

* Targets revenue at 34 billion baht ($961.81 million) in 2017

* Targets presales at 36 billion baht ($1.02 billion) in 2017

* Plans 19 new projects in 2017, including 8 condominiums, worth 41.2 billion baht ($1.17 billion)

* Expects 2016 presales at 31.1 billion baht ($879.77 million), a 9 pct growth Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.3500 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)