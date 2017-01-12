FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
January 12, 2017 / 3:13 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Maoye Communication and Network's top shareholder to unload 70 mln shares to investment LP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Maoye Communication and Network Co Ltd :

* Says its top shareholder Zhongzhao Investment Management Co Ltd signs agreement to transfer 70 million shares in co to a Shenzhen-based investment center (limited partnership)

* Zhongzhao Investment Management Co Ltd's stake in co will be lowered to 22.20 percent from 33.46 percent, will not be the top shareholder and controlling shareholder anymore

* The Shenzhen-based investment center will raise stake in co to 11.26 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PM8cNN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

