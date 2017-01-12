FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijing BDstar Navigation lowers FY 2016 net profit outlook
#Communications Equipment
January 12, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Beijing BDstar Navigation lowers FY 2016 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Beijing BDstar Navigation Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 40.6 million yuan to 60.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 50.7 million yuan

* It expected net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 30.2 percent to 70.5 percent previously

* Comments that the termination of major asset acquisition plan is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bj9L8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

