Jan 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl Chief Executive Suthas Ruangmanamongkol said in a press conference:

* Forecasts slightly less loan loss provision in 2017 y/y

* Forecasts 2017 non-performing loans near 2016's 2.54 percent

* Expects 2017 loan spread unchanged or slightly less than 2016's 4.5 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)