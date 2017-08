Jan 12 (Reuters) - Housing and Development Bank:

* Sees 2017 net profit of EGP 975 mln, up 39 pct from expected net profit for 2016

* Sees 40 pct growth in 2017 customer deposits to EGP 19.4 bln

* Sees 21.2 pct growth in 2017 loans and advances to EGP 10.6 bln