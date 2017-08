Jan 12 (Reuters) - Guangdong Jialong Food Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder and owner Lin Changchun sold 2.24 percent stake between Nov 23, 2016 and Jan 12, 2017, taking his holdings to 5.82 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jyW2fO

