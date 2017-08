Jan 12 (Reuters) - Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says it sold 130,401 motorcycle engines in Dec, down 21.2 percent y/y

* Lifan industry says it sold 1,280,118 motorcycle engines in 2016, down 3.6 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2iK5QUz

