Jan 12 (Reuters) - Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit Automated Systems Holdings plans to raise about HK$550 million ($70.92 million) via share placement, convertible bond issue to fund the acquisition of Grid Dynamics International

Source text in Chines: bit.ly/2jaO5Ba

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)