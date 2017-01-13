BRIEF-Daishin Balance 2nd Special Purpose Acquisition updates on merger with YIK

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Daishin Balance 2nd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with YIK Corporation which is mainly engage in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor memory tester

* Says merger ratio was amended to 1 : 62.4855721 from 1:62.5273631840796 between the company and YIK

* Expected merger effective date was amended to March 13 from Feb. 7 and registered date was amended to March 14 from Feb. 8

* Original announcement was published on Sep. 29, 2016

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QGOXlQ

