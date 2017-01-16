FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2017 / 2:25 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software amends FY 2016 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 25 percent to 50 percent, or to be 71.5 million yuan to 85.8 million yuan

* In the previous release, it expected net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to increase 30 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 57.2 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 79.7 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that good performance in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gCEGDS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

