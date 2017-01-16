FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Heiwa Real Estate Reit -6 MTH results
January 16, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Heiwa Real Estate Reit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) 
Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Nov 30, 2016  ended May 31, 2016     to May 31, 2017     to Nov 30, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    5.70                5.63                5.81                5.80
                       (+1.2 pct )         (-4.9 pct )         (+1.9 pct )         (-0.1 pct )
  Net                         1.09                1.79                1.97                1.97
                      (-39.5 pct )        (-14.9 pct )        (+81.4 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Div                    1,884 yen           1,808 yen           1,980 yen           1,980 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8966.T

