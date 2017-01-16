TABLE-Heiwa Real Estate Reit -6 MTH results

Jan 16 (Reuters) Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2016 ended May 31, 2016 to May 31, 2017 to Nov 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.70 5.63 5.81 5.80 (+1.2 pct ) (-4.9 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) Net 1.09 1.79 1.97 1.97 (-39.5 pct ) (-14.9 pct ) (+81.4 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 1,884 yen 1,808 yen 1,980 yen 1,980 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8966.T