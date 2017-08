Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ebest Special Purpose Acquisition 2 Co :

* Says it will issue 55.3 million shares to merge with Chemon, a pharmaceuticals company

* Says merger ratio was amended to 1:6.4805000 from 1:7.1612819 between the company and Chemon

* Original announcement was published on Oct. 10, 2016

