Jan 16 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to buy 32 percent stake each in Schürholz GmbH, Schürholz Polska Sp z o.o., and Schürholz GmbH & Co. KG Stanztechnik for a combined 6 million euros ($6.36 million)

($1 = 0.9440 euros)