Jan 16 (Reuters) - Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group

* Says it scraps plan to invest in South Korea's Signal Entertainment Group Corp

* Says it plans to issue up to 400 million yuan ($57.98 million) bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jo02DF; bit.ly/2itdgiM

