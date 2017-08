Jan 17 (Reuters) - Daishin Balance 2nd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says Daishin Securities Co., Ltd has sold 5.1 percent stake(542,679 shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 15.4 percent from 20.5 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UFZDz8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)