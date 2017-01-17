FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leshi Internet Information and Technology's controlling shareholder Jia Yueting to unload stake in co
January 17, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Leshi Internet Information and Technology's controlling shareholder Jia Yueting to unload stake in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing :

* Says co's controlling shareholder and actual controller Jia Yueting signs agreement to sell 8.61 percent stake in co to a Tianjin enterprise management firm, at 6.04 billion yuan

* Says Jia Yueting's stake in co will be lowered to 26.45 percent from 35.06 percent

* Tianjin enterprise management firm will hold 8.61 percent stake in co after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hNswW6 ; goo.gl/5TaFne

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

