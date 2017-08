Jan 18 (Reuters) - Yankershop Food Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 31 million shares at 9.14 yuan a share to raise 283.34 million yuan ($41.35 million) in its Shanghai IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iMBMtF ($1 = 6.8520 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)