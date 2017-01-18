FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Xiamen Meiya Pico Information sees FY 2016 net profit up 30 pct to 50 pct
January 18, 2017 / 1:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Xiamen Meiya Pico Information sees FY 2016 net profit up 30 pct to 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 173.1 million yuan to 199.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 133.2 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 224.0 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that market development and restructuring of acquired units are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tU9mKY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

