7 months ago
BRIEF-Edan Instruments sees FY 2016 net profit down 55 pct to 85 pct
January 18, 2017 / 1:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Edan Instruments sees FY 2016 net profit down 55 pct to 85 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Edan Instruments, Inc. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 55 percent to 85 percent, or to be 15.5 million yuan to 46.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 103.2 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 33.8 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that market development, good performance in new products and compensation from lawsuits regarding patent dispute are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hxIFwu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

