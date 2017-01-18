BRIEF-Surfilter Network Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 50 pct to 80 pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Surfilter Network Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 98.1 million yuan to 117.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 65.4 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 152.0 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that increase in public security business, network source management business and entertainment business are the main reasons for the forecast

