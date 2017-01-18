FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Surfilter Network Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 50 pct to 80 pct
January 18, 2017 / 1:51 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Surfilter Network Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 50 pct to 80 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Surfilter Network Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 98.1 million yuan to 117.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 65.4 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 152.0 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that increase in public security business, network source management business and entertainment business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/dClAIO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

