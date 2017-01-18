BRIEF-Hailun Piano sees FY 2016 net profit up 5 pct to 25 pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hailun Piano Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 32.5 million yuan to 38.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 31.0 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 37.3 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that market development, decreased loans and increased investment income from art edu business are the main reasons for the forecast

