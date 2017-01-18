BRIEF-Kyland Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 100 pct to 125 pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kyland Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 100 percent to 125 percent, or to be 120.5 million yuan to 135.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 60.2 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 152.5 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that increase in military business and involved performance of newly acquired tech unit are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ImQvQx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)