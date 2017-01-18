FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology sees FY2016 net profit to up by 70 pct to 100 pct
January 18, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology sees FY2016 net profit to up by 70 pct to 100 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 70 percent to 100 percent, or to be 107.2 million yuan to 126.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (63.1 million yuan)

* 2016 reported net profit of 105.81 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says improvement in core businesses and higher non-recurring profit than last period as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpkuB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

