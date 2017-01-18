TABLE-United Urban Investment -6 MTH results

Jan 18 (Reuters) United Urban Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2016 ended May 31, 2016 to May 31, 2017 to Nov 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 22.86 21.44 22.33 22.33 (+6.6 pct ) (+6.8 pct ) (-2.3 pct ) (-0.0 pct ) Net 9.35 9.09 9.55 9.64 (+2.9 pct ) (+14.8 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) Div 3,010 yen 3,000 yen 3,150 yen 3,180 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8960.T