7 months ago
TABLE-United Urban Investment -6 MTH results
January 18, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-United Urban Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) 
United Urban Investment Corp. 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Nov 30, 2016  ended May 31, 2016     to May 31, 2017     to Nov 30, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   22.86               21.44               22.33               22.33
                       (+6.6 pct )         (+6.8 pct )         (-2.3 pct )         (-0.0 pct )
  Net                         9.35                9.09                9.55                9.64
                       (+2.9 pct )        (+14.8 pct )         (+2.1 pct )         (+1.0 pct )
  Div                    3,010 yen           3,000 yen           3,150 yen           3,180 yen

