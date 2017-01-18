FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk raises 2016 net profit outlook up 50 pct to 90 pct
#Apparel & Accessories
January 18, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk raises 2016 net profit outlook up 50 pct to 90 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 50 percent to 90 percent, or to be 87.6 million yuan to 111 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 up 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 58.4 million yuan to 87.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 58.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales and compensation income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/057Bmt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

