January 18, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Standard Chartered Hong Kong announces senior appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

* Says it appoints Mary Huen as Bank's new chief executive for Hong Kong, replacing May Tan who will retire

* Says Samir Subberwal to succeed Huen as regional head of retail banking, Greater China and North Asia

* Says Vicky Kong, currently regional head of wealth management for Greater China and North Asia, will succeed Subberwal as head of retail banking for Hong Kong

* Says all appointments will take effect from March 1, 2017

Further company coverage:

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

