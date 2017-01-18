BRIEF-Standard Chartered Hong Kong announces senior appointments

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

* Says it appoints Mary Huen as Bank's new chief executive for Hong Kong, replacing May Tan who will retire

* Says Samir Subberwal to succeed Huen as regional head of retail banking, Greater China and North Asia

* Says Vicky Kong, currently regional head of wealth management for Greater China and North Asia, will succeed Subberwal as head of retail banking for Hong Kong

* Says all appointments will take effect from March 1, 2017

Further company coverage: