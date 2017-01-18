FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lead Eastern Investment and unit sign cooperation agreements
January 18, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lead Eastern Investment and unit sign cooperation agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :

* Says co signs cooperation framework agreement with a Zhujiang-based media firm, to cooperate on theater M&A projects

* Says co signs strategic cooperation agreement with a Beijing-based tech firm, on content marketing big data service

* Co signs strategic cooperation agreement with Guizhou-based e-commerce platform firm, on mutual-promoting of products

* Co's cultural and media firm signs strategic cooperation agreements with Business Horizon International Group Ltd, a Beijing-based tech firm and a Beijing-based studio entertainment firm respectively

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpsBW ; rrd.me/bpsCQ ; rrd.me/bpsEw ; rrd.me/bpsFb ; rrd.me/bpsFe ; rrd.me/bpsFm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

