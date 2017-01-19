FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zhejiang Vie Science and Technology raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 20 pct to 50 pct
January 19, 2017

BRIEF-Zhejiang Vie Science and Technology raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 20 pct to 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Vie Science and Technology :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 109.9 million yuan to 137.4 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 100.8 million yuan to 119.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 91.6 million yuan

* Comments that higher-than-expected operation income in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eUQluo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

