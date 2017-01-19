FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 38 pct to 50 pct
January 19, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 38 pct to 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 38 percent to 50 percent, or to be 250 million yuan to 270 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 2.5 percent to 32.9 percent, or to be 185 million yuan to 240 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 180.6 million yuan

* Comments that improved gross profit rate due to US dollar exchange rate fluctuation is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DMXrlg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

