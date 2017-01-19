BRIEF-Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 38 pct to 50 pct

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 38 percent to 50 percent, or to be 250 million yuan to 270 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 2.5 percent to 32.9 percent, or to be 185 million yuan to 240 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 180.6 million yuan
* Comments that improved gross profit rate due to US dollar exchange rate fluctuation is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DMXrlg
