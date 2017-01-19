FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brother Enterprises Holding raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 80 pct to 110 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 19, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Brother Enterprises Holding raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 80 pct to 110 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brother Enterprises Holding :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 80 percent to 110 percent, or to be 148 million yuan to 172.7 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 123.4 million yuan to 148 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 82.2 million yuan

* Comments that improved operation profit is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5vJnUl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

