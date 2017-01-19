BRIEF-Brother Enterprises Holding raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 80 pct to 110 pct

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brother Enterprises Holding :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 80 percent to 110 percent, or to be 148 million yuan to 172.7 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 123.4 million yuan to 148 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 82.2 million yuan
* Comments that improved operation profit is the main reason for the forecast
