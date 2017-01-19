FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chungho Comnet says involvement in lawsuit
January 19, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Chungho Comnet says involvement in lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chungho Comnet Co Ltd :

* Says Woori Fis Co., Ltd has filed a lawsuit against the company with Seoul Central District Court, claiming for damages compensation of 10.48 billion won and interest at an annual interest rate of 5 percent from May 23, 2013 until Jan. 12 and interest at an annual interest rate of 15 percent from the next day until pay off day

* Says the plaintiff also require the company to pay half of the lawsuit fee

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/V4GPgz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

