7 months ago
BRIEF-Jiangsu Huaxicun raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 587.6 pct to 616.8 pct
January 19, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Huaxicun raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 587.6 pct to 616.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Huaxicun :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 587.6 percent to 616.8 percent, or to be 590 million yuan to 615 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 540.6 million yuan to 583.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 85.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment income, higher-than-expected gain on chemical fiber products and exchange are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AXZ0XU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

