7 months ago
BRIEF-Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 15 pct to 30 pct
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 19, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 15 pct to 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 106.4 million yuan to 120.2 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 0 percent to 15 percent, or to be 92.5 million yuan to 106.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 92.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased income in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ggjUVu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

