Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hundsun Technologies Inc

* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($29.14 million) in China International Capital's fintech industry fund

* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by up to 750 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jOEM7y; bit.ly/2jbyKgA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8630 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)