7 months ago
BRIEF-Vanfund Urban Investment & Development adjusts stake sale and acquisition plan
January 20, 2017 / 3:59 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Vanfund Urban Investment & Development adjusts stake sale and acquisition plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd :

* Says co adjusts sale price for 90 percent stake in trading firm to 23.8 million yuan from 3.7 million yuan previously

* Says co adjusts acquisition price for 60 percent stake in Chengdu XinTong WangYi Medical Science and Technology Development Co Ltd to 187.4 million yuan from 186 million yuan

* Co also adjusts acquisition price for 100 percent stake in Sichuan-based network firm to 500.9 million yuan from 600 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0WUC40

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

