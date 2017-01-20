BRIEF-Vanfund Urban Investment & Development adjusts stake sale and acquisition plan

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd :
* Says co adjusts sale price for 90 percent stake in trading firm to 23.8 million yuan from 3.7 million yuan previously
* Says co adjusts acquisition price for 60 percent stake in Chengdu XinTong WangYi Medical Science and Technology Development Co Ltd to 187.4 million yuan from 186 million yuan
* Co also adjusts acquisition price for 100 percent stake in Sichuan-based network firm to 500.9 million yuan from 600 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0WUC40
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)