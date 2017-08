Jan 20 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Financial Group Inc :

* Says co and Eighteenth Bank rescheduled stock swap effective date of business integration, to Oct. 1 from April 1

* Says Shinwa Bank which is affiliated with Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth Bank, is expected to be merged in October 2018 instead of April 2018 announced previously

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/87P10b

