Jan 20 (Reuters) - Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd

* Says it has bought 38.2 million shares in Sealand Securities between Nov 2, 2016 and Dec 12, 2016 for 290 million yuan ($42.16 million)

