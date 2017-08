Jan 20 (Reuters) - Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd

* Says it and partners plan to boost registered capital of Beijing Enterprises Group Co's financial JV to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.91 million) from 800 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iIWlce

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)