FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-India's NPCI says directs PhonePe and Flipkart to comply with UPI rules
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-India's NPCI says directs PhonePe and Flipkart to comply with UPI rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* India's NPCI says PhonePe and Flipkart apps are in contravention of the UPI guidelines of interoperability

* NPCI says has directed PhonePe and Flipkart to comply with UPI guidelines and allow payments from UPI handles of all banks on their apps Source text for Eikon: [Based on a review by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on ICICI Bank's action to block Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions made through PhonePe App, NPCI has noted that PhonePe and Flipkart Apps are in contravention of the UPI guidelines of interoperability. Hence, NPCI has directed PhonePe and Flipkart to comply with the UPI guidelines and allow payments from UPI handles of all banks on their Apps. Simultaneously, ICICI Bank has been requested to allow UPI transactions from PhonePe App as soon as PhonePe and Flipkart start complying with the UPI guidelines on interoperability.] (Mumbai newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.