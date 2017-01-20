BRIEF-India's NPCI says directs PhonePe and Flipkart to comply with UPI rules

Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* India's NPCI says PhonePe and Flipkart apps are in contravention of the UPI guidelines of interoperability

* NPCI says has directed PhonePe and Flipkart to comply with UPI guidelines and allow payments from UPI handles of all banks on their apps Source text for Eikon: [Based on a review by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on ICICI Bank's action to block Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions made through PhonePe App, NPCI has noted that PhonePe and Flipkart Apps are in contravention of the UPI guidelines of interoperability. Hence, NPCI has directed PhonePe and Flipkart to comply with the UPI guidelines and allow payments from UPI handles of all banks on their Apps. Simultaneously, ICICI Bank has been requested to allow UPI transactions from PhonePe App as soon as PhonePe and Flipkart start complying with the UPI guidelines on interoperability.] (Mumbai newsroom)