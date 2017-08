Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up two asset management units in Shenzhen and Yiwu city respectively

* Says each unit will be capitalized at 10 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NzQ5Eh ; goo.gl/Q2eo0Z

